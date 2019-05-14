Dean F. Jacobson



Dean F. Jacobson, 92, of Morris, passed away late Friday evening, May 10, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center in Morris with his family by his side.



Born November 10, 1926 on a family farm in Kendall County, he was the son of Peter and Sadie (Fruland) Jacobson. He attended Collins School and graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1944. Dean married Alice Kindelspire on June 28, 1950 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church by Rev. Noah Stoa. For most of his life he farmed in the Morris area, raised a herd of Shorthorn cattle, sheared his own sheep and retired in 1993 from Bimet where he worked for more than 20 years. He also sold and repaired lawn equipment on the farm.



He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Alice; two children, Gary (Sandra) Jacobson of Broadlands, IL and Linda (Al "Skip")Brown of Diamond; grandchildren, Matthew (Mandy)Jacobson and their children, Chaselynn and Brandon, Tim and Chad Brown, Anne (Phillip)Finfrock and their children, Gatlin, Rowan and Sawyer Dean, Erica Berry, Vanessa Bishop(Matt Noffsinger) and family Ava, Ana, Ella Orin; sister, Audrey Keech of Morris; sister-in-law, Nancy Jacobson; brother-in-law, Larry Lines; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Peggy Jacobson in 1981; grandson, Jason Brown in 1996; brother, Byron Jacobson; sisters, Sedelle and Eleanor Jacobson; brother-in-law, Robert Keech.



He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. For 13 years he enjoyed traveling and photography, capturing beautiful scenes on their trips to Arizona for the winter.



Dean enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Memorials may be given to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Joliet Community Hospice.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.



Published in Morris Herald-News on May 14, 2019