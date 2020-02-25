|
|
Debra Ann Douglas
Born: September 27, 1958; in Morris, IL
Died: February 19, 2020; in East Brooklyn, IL
Debra Ann Douglas (nee Faletti), Age 61, of East Brooklyn, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born September 27, 1958 in Morris, IL to the late Peter John, Sr. and Carol Ann (nee Alderson) Faletti.
Graduate of Gardner- South-Wilmington High School with the class of 1976. She also graduated from the College of Dupage with a degree in radiologic technology. She worked for Rezin Orthopedics and Sports Medicine as an x-ray technician. Member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. Debra enjoyed cooking, but most of all loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
Surviving are her husband of twenty-two years, Scott Douglas of East Brooklyn, whom she married November 22, 1997 in Reddick, IL; three children, Shawna (Tom Narwick) of Morris, Tim Hammons of Morris, and Chris (Tessa) Hammons of Gardner, IL; five grandchildren, Bayli, Olivia, Madigan, Crosby, and Cora; one sister, Mary (Nick) Foley of Gardner, IL; three brothers, Peter (Theresa) Faletti, Jr. of Plainfield, IL, Frank (Teresa) Faletti of South Wilmington, IL and Anthony (Stacy) Faletti of South Wilmington; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation for Debra will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial services beginning at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 25, 2020