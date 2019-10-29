|
|
Dennis DeLockery
Born: June 1, 1943; in Morris, IL
Died: October 26, 2019; in Naperville, IL
Dennis DeLockery, age 76, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1977, passed away on October 26, 2019 at Edward Hospital. He was born on June 1, 1943 in Morris, IL.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Karen (nee Felton); his cherished daughter, Sheleen DeLockery of Elgin, IL; his sister-in-law, Gail Seramur.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Dorothy Delockery; and his brothers, David and Douglas Delockery.
Dennis grew up in Morris and graduated from Morris High School. Throughout his life he loved football,sailing and cheering on the Chicago Cubs. Dennis always enjoyed his sports cars, especially his Corvette. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Dennis's life, memorials in lieu of flowers to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 or the Anderson Animal Shelter, 100 S. Lafox St., South Elgin, IL 60177, would be greatly appreciated. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2:00 until 5:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A celebration of Dennis's life will follow at 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 29, 2019