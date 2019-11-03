Morris Herald-News Obituaries
Diana L. Brisbin

Diana L. Brisbin Obituary
Diana L. Brisbin

Born: April 19, 1958; in Aurora, IL

Died: October 31, 2019; in Morris, IL

Age 61, of Morris, IL and formerly of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

She was born April 19, 1958 to Donna (nee Bretthauer) and Arthur Bruesewitz in Aurora, IL. Diana was raised in Plainfield and graduated with the class of 1976 from Plainfield Central High School.

Beloved wife of Jonathan Brisbin; loving mother of Megan Rivera and step-son Jacob Brisbin; devoted grandmother of Jocelyn Rivera; dearest daughter of Arthur and Donna; and fond sister of Steven (Diana) Bruesewitz.

Diana was employed for many years at Commonwealth Edison (Exelon). Her hobbies included gardening, flower arranging and swimming. She also enjoyed the annual fishing trips in Minnesota and vacationing with the entire family in Texas.

All friends and relatives are invited to join Diana's family in celebrating her life during a Memorial Visitation on Tuesday November 5, 2019, from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive in Morris, IL.

As it was Diana's request, cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2019
