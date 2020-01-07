|
Diana L. Vollmer
Diana L. Vollmer, of Channahon, IL passed away suddenly, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 72. She was born in Fairbury, IL to the late Donald and Virginia Kemnetz of Piper City, IL.
Diana is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kerri and Robert Berndt of Channahon, IL; her grandchildren Laine Berndt and Tyler Berndt; her brother and sister-in-law Terry (Darla) Kemnetz of Henderson, NV and her sister and brother-in-law Joyce (Gary) Schmid of Gilman, IL; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David Vollmer of Crest Hill, IL.
A private inurnment service will be held at Brenton Cemetery, Piper City, IL.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 7, 2020