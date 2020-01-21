|
|
Diane Miranda
Diane Miranda, of Morris, passed away peacefully at home Friday, January 10, 2020 with her family by her bedside.
She was born in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Depending on who you ask it was either on 9/24 or 9/25 of 55. Her father Gerald was a logger and mother Winnifred was employed by Revenue Canada. Her siblings are David, Michael, and Nomi.
Diane attended school in North Vancouver and would eventually relocate to Banff Alberta where she was a hotel switchboard operator.
In 1977 she went on to Oregon where she married Wayne Miranda and gave birth to their daughter Ava. Diane remained married to Wayne for 8 years and then upon their divorce she and Ava moved to Sheridan Oregon where she became a teacher at the Delphian school for the next 15 years.
Diane's daughter would become a professional photographer and in 2001 married Josh Clitheroe.
Eventually, Diane made her way to Alaska where she tutored children and traveled throughout the state seeing its many attractions. This is where she met her best friend and the love of her life Russ Haney.
In 2004, Diane and Russ relocated to Morris, where she worked retail, became a member of the Morris garden club and volunteered at the Morris Community Hospital and Morris Public Library.
Diane's life was cut short by cancer.
She is proceeded in death by her father, mother, and son-in-law.
Diane will be greatly missed by her family and by her many friends. There will be no formal service for Diane. Her family will celebrate her life privately.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 21, 2020