Dona L. Grieff
Born: May 11, 1932; in Morris, IL
Died: July 4, 2020; in Morris, IL
Dona L. Grieff, 88, of Morris, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Morris Hospital.
Born May 11, 1932 in Morris, she was the daughter of Donald and Mary (Harney) Steele. She graduated from Morris High school with the class of 1950. Dona married Russel Grieff on November 12, 1950 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight. They lived all of their married life in Morris. She was employed at Illinois Bell Telephone, X-L Radio Shop, Sears Store in Morris and District 54.
She is survived by two sons, Steven (Becky) Grieff of Morris and Larry (Trudy) Grieff of St. Louis, Mo; four grandchildren, Leah (Gary) Vaughn of Morris, Sara Grieff of Morris, Kevin (Rachel) Grieff of Plainfield and Mark (Fiancée, Rachel) Grieff of Milwaukee, WI; one sister, Becky Black of Morris; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her loving husband, Russel on February 9, 2019; two brothers, Richard (Joyce) Steele and Charles (Judy) Steele.
She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Dona was a White Sox fan, NASCAR fan, loved to bake, enjoyed her Pug dogs and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
A private memorial service will be held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church for the immediate family. Due to the COVID- 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date for extended family and friends.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com
.