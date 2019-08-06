|
|
Donald A. Baron
Born: April 17, 1947; in Ottawa, IL
Died: August 4, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Donald A. Baron, age 72, passed from his earthly home and into his Heavenly home, where he was welcomed with open arms by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday morning, August 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Funeral services will be held 10:00A.M. Wednesday, August 7th at Crossbridge Community Church in Ottawa with Pastor Kevin Donoho and Pastor Sherry Stevenson officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 6th at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home in Ottawa. Pallbearers will be Jim Townsend, Dave Sandeno, Jon Lowe, Bruce Smith, Bill Duchaine, Joe Walter, Daniel Blake and Sam Robison. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Pufahl, Michael Pufahl, Ray Lindley, Lee Niedzwecki, Carl Herren, John Damron, Jack Duvick, John Christie, Dick Roberts, Archie Boe, Richie Scott, Jerry Joanis, Tony Foster and Joe Schmitz.
Don was born April 17, 1947 in Ottawa, the son of Vincent and June (Quesse) Baron. He married Judy Zingre May 26, 1973 at the Morris Methodist Church. Don is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Judy, of Morris; his children, Christopher (Ivette) Baron of Newark, DE, Natilee (Tony) Foster of Heyworth, IL, Bonnie Latta of Morris, and James (Jeni) Baron of Yorkville; his grandchildren, Lacee and Lyndsee Foster, Ivette (Daniel Blake) Planell, and A.J. and Bodee Baron; great-granddaughter, Carter Jean; his "adopted by the heart" granddaughters, Mikaylee and Kierra Ruff; He also leaves sisters, Judith (Fred) Pufahl and Jill Andrews, both of Ottawa, and Jerrie Holland of Streamwood; a God-son, Michael Pufahl; and Mike and Shondra Ruff of Taylor Ridge, IL, friends who are like family. Don is also survived by many wonderful friends, great neighbors and a loving church family.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dean Andrews in 2001 and a nephew Gene Pufahl in 1975.
Don was a lab tech and traffic dispatcher at GE Plastics, retiring in 2007 after 34 years of service. After retirement, Don assisted his daughter, Bonnie, in her Bone-Ified Care business for three years and spent the past several years mowing the rough at the Morris Country Club. He was an avid golfer and loved trains and the Chicago White Sox. His favorite hobby was collecting golf balls and giving them to his golfing buddies. Don owned a 1965 GTO and was a member of the Wendy's Cruisers. Don was a member of Crossbridge Community Church where he was Head Usher. He never met a stranger at Crossbridge and was there to greet you with his infectious smile and lend a helping hand in any way possible. He was also actively involved in various small groups. Don was a devoted husband and cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was always known to have popsicles for the grandkids and even the neighbors granddaughters. Don and Judy enjoyed countless hours volunteering at their grandchildrens' school events, field trips, and watching their various sports activities. He rarely missed any of his grandson's soccer or baseball games and enjoyed watching the girls' play volleyball. Don's trust and faith in Jesus Christ was immeasurable, which he shared with others at any opportunity. His steadfast love for the Lord was apparent in every aspect of his life and his legacy. Although his journey here on earth is over and his passing has left a tremendous void, we can rejoice in knowing his courageous battle with cancer is over and he is at peace in the arms of his loving Heavenly Father.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Crossbridge Community Church or the Joliet Area Community Hospice.
To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker. com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.
GLADFELTER-ROETKER
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
Phone (815) 433-0097
www.gladfelter-roetker.com
Published in Morris Herald-News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019