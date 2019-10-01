|
Donald D. Funte
Born: December 25, 1937; in Charles City, IA
Died: September 27, 2019; in Maywood, IL
Donald D. Funte, 81, of Morris, passed away Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
Born December 25, 1937 in Charles City, Iowa, he was the son of Clarence and Esther(Starr)Funte. Don graduated from Clearlake High School in Iowa, received his Bachelor's degree from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa and his Master's at Central Michigan University. He married Elsie Louise Sorlie on June 28, 1959 in Clearlake, Iowa. He came to Morris in 1961 to teach biology at MCHS, became head wrestling coach and assistant football coach, retiring in 1993.
He loved his wife and family. Don enjoyed training and riding horses and loved teaching and coaching. He was a life-long learner. He was very involved with his church, most recently at Helmar Lutheran in Newark. He enjoyed teaching Sunday School, confirmation class and filled in at preaching at numerous churches in the area.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elsie , of Morris; his children, Tim(Joyce)Funte of Mazon, Il Todd(Kim)Funte of Williamson, GA., Trent(Deanna)Funte of Cornell, Il, Troy(Lynn)Funte of Grove City, PA, and Jennie(Wayne)Baker of Sulphur, OK ; 17 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild; one brother, Jim Funte of Greenwood, WI
Preceding him in death were his parents and 1 brother in infancy.
Memorials may be given to the donor's choice.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September, 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Helmar Lutheran Church with Pastor Troy Funte officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 1, 2019