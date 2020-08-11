Donald E. BertaDonald E. Berta, 75, passed away August 6, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Jacksonville, Florida.He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years June (Ulivi), his daughter Gina (Brian) Roundtree, his grandchildren Madison and Joseph, his brother Ronald (Janet) Berta and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Donnie, as those who knew him called him, grew up in Coal City, Illinois. After graduating Coal City High School in 1963, he spent four years in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Princeton. He married Junie in February 1967. Residing in Coal City, Donnie spent his career with Illinois Bell and later At & t. He loved hunting, fishing, sailing and skiing. He loved telling stories about his adventures and would even share some shenanigans when his guard was down. After retiring, Don and June resided in Key Largo, Florida and spent their days on Bonefish flats. He would always say there is no bad day on the water. The only thing that could pull him away from the Keys was his grandkids, and shortly after they were born, Don and June moved to Orange Park, FL to be near them. He often said his greatest accomplishment was his family, and nothing brought him greater joy.Donald is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Dorothy (Wendell), and his brother Gary.No service is planned at this time; however, memorials can be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257-2425.Arrangements by HARAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL .