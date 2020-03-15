Morris Herald-News Obituaries
Donald E. Bradford

Donald E. Bradford Obituary
Donald E. Bradford

Donald E. Bradford, 76, of Morris, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home. He was born March 23, 1943, the son of the late Leo E. and Helen M. (Parisot) Bradford.

Don grew up in the Newark/Lisbon area. He farmed in the Plainfield/Morris area for many years.

He is survived by one sister, Carole Stubblefield. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Donna Lynn Bradford; and sister, Bev.

No immediate funeral services are planned at this time. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 15, 2020
