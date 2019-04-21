Donald Joseph Ingraham



Born: October 6, 1939



Died: April 12, 2019



In Loving MemoryDonald Joseph (Joe) Ingraham age 79, of Battleground, Washington died Friday, April 12, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. The love of Joe's life, best friend, and wife of 33 years Doris (Dee) refused to leave his side and cared for Joe in every way imaginable until the time of his death. Joe was born October 6, 1939, to Leon and Doris (Sayers) Ingraham in Morris, Illinois. Joe joined the Teamsters Union in 1966, and logged well over a few million miles during his 53 years of Union driving experience. Joe loved yard work, home-projects, playing pool and cards. He took comfort in reading books on his back porch to the backdrop of a bubbling stream surrounded by wildlife. He had names for hummingbirds including dubbing one the "Sheriff," and named a squirrel "Jimmie." He analyzed their behaviors as if human life was truly a part of their existence all for a laugh, which made all of us laugh too.



Joe is survived by his wife Dee; sons, Rick (Lisa) Ingraham; Jeff (Kim) Ingraham; Walt (Lisa) Newman; Randy (Patti) Mathews; daughters, Jodi (Kevin) Bradfield; Cindy (Dave) Westover; Shelly Mathews; 15 grandchildren; Seven greatgrandchildren; brother, Gary (Nancy) Ingraham; sister, Sandra Vint.



No burial services will commence as directed by Joe's last wishes. Joe and Dee lovingly joked that he would be placed into a closet until the proper time of interment. So until this time, the family respectfully requests to log onto www.cascadiacremation.com to send condolences.



Husband, dad, grandpa, brother and friend, we will never forget how you touched each one of our lives or just how much you meant to us all. May the peace of our Lord be with you and God rest your soul. Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 21, 2019