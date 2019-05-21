Donald K. Severson



Born: June 11, 1926; in Vienna Township, IL



Died: May 19, 2019; in Morris, IL



Donald K. "Sleeve" Severson, 92, of Morris, died May 19, 2019 at Park Pointe Health Care and Rehab, Morris, IL. Born June 11, 1926 in Vienna Township, IL, he was the son of the late Mary and John Severson. His parents, who immigrated from Norway, farmed the "Welden place" near Kinsman, followed by the "Walsh place" near Verona. After Don's father died, his mother purchased the farm on Verona Road in Norman Township, where Don lived and farmed until moving to Morris in 2016.



Don was the second youngest of eight siblings. He graduated from Mazon High School and was confirmed in the Morris Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Following his marriage to Doris Motter, he was an active member of the Verona United Methodist Church, including co-teaching adult Sunday School. In addition to singing in the church choir he sang locally in a quartet with Alta Ferguson, Millie Miller, and Garold Knibbs, led by Marion Eagle. He held many leadership positions in the community, serving on the boards of the schools, the Church, Morris rural fire department, Farm Bureau, and the Township, including as auditor, as well as working the election polling place. From 1998 until 2006, he served as a Grundy County Board Commissioner. Don farmed for neighbors, Greer's and for Storey's and also worked for the Township plowing snow and grading roads; drove school bus, and sold Pioneer Seed. After retiring from farming, Don for a time worked as a grain inspector for some of the local elevators until he reached the age of 87.



Don is survived by his daughters, Nancy (Philip) Burkhart of Wimberley, TX; Rebecca (Michael Aubry) Severson of Evanston; Benita (Michael) Garner of Dunedin, FL; Patti Severson of Cary; Melissa (Scott)Sampson of Morris; and son Donald Severson Jr. (a.k.a. Ken); eleven grandchildren; Ben (Jeanette) Burkhart, of Oklahoma; Jeremiah (Rachel) Burkhart of North Carolina; Jessamyn (Justin) May of Idaho; Merideth (Michael) Shelton of Milwaukee; Wynonah (Tyler) Keegan of Utah, Alexander (Krysta) Burkhart of Virginia, Alicia Yearsley of Morris; Jared(Melisa) Garner of Florida; 18 great-grandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Sandra (Karp); his wife of 21 years, Doris (Motter); his parents; and his siblings, Oscar, John (Thelma), Emmett (Irene), Clara (Jim) Dransfeldt, Helen (Joseph) Cassetto and Ruth (Andrew) Polezoes; an infant daughter, and thirteen nieces and nephews.



