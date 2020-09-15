1/1
Donavin S. Sartori
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donavin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donavin S. Sartori

Donavin S. Sartori passed away unexpectedly at his home in Seneca. Born January 26, 2019 in Joliet, IL, he was the son of Vincent Sartori and Sarah Strainis. Donavin's legal guardian and mother is Kassandra Strainis.

Donavin was a "water baby", wanting to play in the water at any opportunity. He loved going to the park daily or just being outdoors.

Surviving are his biological parents; his mother Kassandra; siblings Dominic Sartori, Damitri Sartori, Brendyn Heck, Angel Heck and Harlyn Snyder; uncles Benjamini (Amanda) Strainis and Josh Snyder; aunts Kristina Unland and Carla Millan-Rolon; maternal grandparents Matthew (Debra) Strainis; and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Susan Strainis

A visitation will be held on Tuesday September 15, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home located at 301 West Washington Street, Morris, IL. A Celebration of Donavin's life will be held immediately following the visitation at 7:00 pm.

Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.

An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website www.ucdaviscallahan.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, Illinois, 60450.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved