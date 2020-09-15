Donavin S. Sartori
Donavin S. Sartori passed away unexpectedly at his home in Seneca. Born January 26, 2019 in Joliet, IL, he was the son of Vincent Sartori and Sarah Strainis. Donavin's legal guardian and mother is Kassandra Strainis.
Donavin was a "water baby", wanting to play in the water at any opportunity. He loved going to the park daily or just being outdoors.
Surviving are his biological parents; his mother Kassandra; siblings Dominic Sartori, Damitri Sartori, Brendyn Heck, Angel Heck and Harlyn Snyder; uncles Benjamini (Amanda) Strainis and Josh Snyder; aunts Kristina Unland and Carla Millan-Rolon; maternal grandparents Matthew (Debra) Strainis; and several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Susan Strainis
A visitation will be held on Tuesday September 15, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home located at 301 West Washington Street, Morris, IL. A Celebration of Donavin's life will be held immediately following the visitation at 7:00 pm.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website www.ucdaviscallahan.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, Illinois, 60450.