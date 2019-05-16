Donna J. Carlson



Born: November 2, 1939



Died: May 13, 2019



Donna J. Carlson, 79, of Morris, passed away Monday morning, May 13, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.



Born November 2, 1939 in Morris, the daughter of Clarence and Sarah(Anderson)Erickson. Raised and educated in Morris and graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1957. She married Raymond Carlson on August 11, 1957 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Her main job during her 61 years of marriage was caring for her family. When her children were grown, she worked several years as secretary for Peace Lutheran Church retiring in 2001.



Surviving are her loving husband, Ray, her son, Rick(Jan)Carlson, daughters, Lori(Patti Nowman)Carlson, Jennifer(Jim)Zackavec all of Morris; grandsons, Jake(Chrissy)Carlson of San Jose, California Drew(Chelsie)Carlson of Chandler, Az; granddaughters, Hannah and Grace Zackavec of Morris; brother-in-law, Harold(Norma)Carlson of Morris; niece, Sally(Gary)Schwartz of Wisconsin, nephews, Curt(Pat)Erickson of Galena, Il and Chris(Judy)Erickson of Az; numerous other family members.



Preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Sybil Bols, Myron(Bud)Erickson, Earl(Babe)Erickson, a son, Kevin in 1963.



She loved cooking, baking, quilting, crotcheting, sewing and spending time with her family.



Donations in lieu of flowers may go to Joliet Area Community Hospice, We Care and Friends In Christ Lutheran Church.



Special thank you to Joliet Area Community Hospice and especially Donna?s caregivers, Lisa Haygood and Brenda Climer who became part of the family.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Christ Lutheran Church in Morris with Pastor Mark Willig officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris.



Published in Morris Herald-News on May 16, 2019