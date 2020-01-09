Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Poundstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. Poundstone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna L. Poundstone Obituary
Donna L. Poundstone

Donna L. Poundstone passed away January 7, 2020 at Morris Hospital with her family at her bedside.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Donna's Life will immediately follow, officiated by Pastor Scott Zorn of First Christian Church.

A full obituary will be available on the funeral home website prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -