|
|
Donna L. Poundstone
Donna L. Poundstone passed away January 7, 2020 at Morris Hospital with her family at her bedside.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Donna's Life will immediately follow, officiated by Pastor Scott Zorn of First Christian Church.
A full obituary will be available on the funeral home website prior to the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 9, 2020