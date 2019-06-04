Donna Mae Burnham



Born: April 18, 1934; in Morris, IL



Died: June 1, 2019; in Morris, IL



Donna Mae Burnham, 85, of Morris, passed away Saturday evening, June 1, 2019 at her home.



Born April 18, 1934 in Morris, she was raised by her uncle and grandmother, Herman and Elizabeth Tasdal. She graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1952. Donna married William E. Burnham on August 1, 1953 at the First United Methodist Church in Morris. They lived all of their married life farming in Nettle Creek Township.



She is survived by her son, William I. Burnham of Morris; son-in-law, James McCumsey of Morris; sister-in-law, Mary(Judge William) Caisley of Normal; her loving care giver, Luann Nash; several nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death were her parents; her uncle and grandmother, her husband, William on August 8, 2017; her daughter, Kathy McCumsey on February 26, 2015.



She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and played the piano for the church and a member of the Grundy County Home Extension for over 50 years.



Donna enjoyed doing Norwegian Rosemaling painting, cooking, shopping with her daughter, Kathy and taking care of her boys.



Memorials may be given to the Grundy County Historical Society.



Graveside services will be held Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Robert N. Sathuri officiating. There will be no visitation.



Published in Morris Herald-News on June 4, 2019