Donnie Hughes
Born: April 17, 1949; in Bradfordsville, KY
Died: August 22, 2020; in Morris, IL
Donnie Hughes, 71, of Morris passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 morning at his home. Born April 17, 1949 in Bradfordsville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late James and Givens (Burchell) Hughes.
Donnie was raised and educated in Morris. He worked for D Construction as a union laborer for 20 years until his retirement. He loved muscle cars and his Harley Davidson. Boating and camping was something Donnie enjoyed along with being with family and friends.
Surviving are his brothers and sisters; Carolyn (late Terry) Cleeton of Morris, Gary (Julie) Hughes of Braceville, Jerry Hughes of Morris, Diane (Lenny) Terry and Joanne Locher of Morris; many nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews; loving friend Chris "Poopsie" Anderson; and many many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Terry.
Visitation will be held Thursday August 27, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Donnie's life will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home with Celebrant Carol Walker officiating.
Memorials may be made in Donnie's name to the donor's choice.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.
