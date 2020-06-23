Doris Stangland

Doris Anne Stangland
Born: September 7, 1927; in Pueblo, CO
Died: June 21, 2020; in Morris, IL
Doris Anne Stangland, 92, of Morris, passed away Sunday June 21, 2020 at Park Pointe in Morris. Born in Pueblo, Colorado on September 7, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice (Nielsen) Walledom.
At a young age, Doris and her family moved from Colorado to Lisbon, Illinois. She graduated from Newark High School in 1945 and moved to Chicago where she graduated in 1948 from nursing school at the Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing. She continued her education at St. Francis University in Joliet were she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1979. Doris married William Stangland on November 19, 1949, and they moved to Morris were they raised their family. She worked for Morris Hospital for several years in the OB department, then working for both Dr. Roth Sr. and Dr. Roth Jr's office. She most loved her career as the school nurse at Shabbona School, from 1980 until her retirement. Even in retirement, she would volunteer her time at the Grundy County Health Department and the Morris Hospital. She was very active with the Lutheran Church as a member of the choir and the Bell Choir. She would host the Church Lady's Quilters in her home whenever possible.
Doris is survived by her loving children Stephen (Susan) Stangland, Jeffrey (Susan) Stangland, Kris (Jerry) Farber and Amy (Bill) Smith; grandchildren Katy, Chandra, Kim, Karen, Jacob, Jackie, Abby and Caila; 13 great grandchildren; sister Margaret (George) Ricordati; brother in laws Robert (Betty) Stangland and Gary Dorn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband William in 2009; and sisters Elsie and Alice.
Memorials may be made in Doris's name to Friends in Christ Lutheran Church in Morris.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A celebration of Doris?s life will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Mark Willig officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Safe social distancing measures will be practiced. An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website ucdaviscallahan.com
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 23, 2020.