|
|
Dorothy (Herman) Pilch
Born: May 3, 1925
Died: December 28, 2019
Dorothy Alberta (Herman) Pilch passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Dorothy was born on May 3, 1925 in her parents farm house in Wauponsee Township in Grundy County, Il. She was the daughter of Alphonse and Cora(Benson)Herman.
She attended grade schools in the Verona/Kinsman area and graduated from Mazon Verona Kinsman High School. After graduation she worked as a secretary at the Seneca Ship Yards and then at the Federal Paper Board in Morris. She left there to become the Youth Advisor for the Grundy County Extension Service. Later she worked for Hap Redford and the District # 54 Food Service. She was also the stenographer for Jim Reeves the coroner for Grundy County.
Dorothy married the love of her life, Albert Pilch, on November 21, 1953. They lived their married life in Gibson City, Ottawa and Morris. They were blessed with four children. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and a 50 year member of Homemakers Extension Ladies Night Unit.
She is survived by her loving husband, Albert of Morris; daughters, Laura(Doug)Holman, Denise(Randy)Hauge and sons, Jay(Ann)Pilch and Allen Pilch all of Morris; 10 grandchildren, Nathan(Elizabeth)Holman, Andrew Holman, Joshua(Jen)Holman, Katie(Michael)Bernier, Brian Hauge, Emily and Natalie Pilch, Shelby, McKenzie and Maddi Pilch; 4 great grandchildren, Wyatt and Emilia Holman, Kinley Bernier and Cheyenne Holman; her sister, Alice Vanderhyden and sisters-in-law, Delores Herman and Phyllis Pilch; brothers-in-law, Walter(Darlene)Buchwald, George(Joyce)Pilch, John McDonald and Donald Pilch; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Earl, Willis and Dale Herman; brother-in-law, Frank Pilch and sisters-in-law, Mildred McDonald and Betty Buchwald.
Memorials can be made in Dorothy's name to Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Grundy Community Volunteer Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 5, 2020