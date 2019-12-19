|
|
Dorothy Ann Fitzgerald
Born: February 3, 1933; in Kankakee, IL
Died: December 17, 2019; in Marseilles, IL
Dorothy Ann Fitzgerald, age 86 of Coal City passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Aperion Care of Marseilles.
Born February 3, 1933 in Kankakee, Dorothy was a daughter of Christopher, Sr. And Leona (n e Barrickman) Ciluffo. She was raised in Bradley until the age of 5, and then her family relocated to Coal City. Dorothy graduated from Coal City High School, and was a waitress for many years at The River Restaurant.
She was an avid fan of western films, and enjoyed going to "The Boat" to try her luck at the casino. Dorothy had a special love of flowers, and enjoyed any and all she came across. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she looked forward to this time of year and spending it with family.
Survivors include her husband: Donald Fitzgerald of Coal City, whom she married on November 7, 1981; three children: Lori (David) Clubb of Coal City, John (Sylvia) Greenan of New Lenox, and Karla (Jim) McClure of Coal City; nine grandchildren: Josh Burrell, Ricky Dean, Jeremy (Amanda) Clubb, Brandon (Stephanie) Clubb, Nick (Sabrina) Clubb, Cody (fianc Kim Onsen) Clubb, Claire and Emma Greenan, and Victoria Francis; several great grandchildren, as well as brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Orvil ( the late Bonnie) Fitzgerald of Columbia, South Carolina, Shelby (the late Charles) McGlasson of Romeoville, Harvey (Carol) Fitzgerald of Lebanon, Tennessee, and Carl (Helen) Fitzgerald of Bernillo, New Mexico.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter: Valerie Harris; two sisters: Sharon Ahlstrand and Betty Rodeghero; and one brother: Christopher Ciluffo, Jr.
Per Dorothy's wishes, cremation rights have been accorded.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, or share Dorothy's memorial page by logging onto :www.ReevesFuneral.com
Cremation services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City (815) 634-2125
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 19, 2019