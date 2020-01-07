|
Dorothy E. Lucas
Born: April 2, 1929; in Morris, IL
Died: January 1, 2020; in Maywood, IL
Age 90, of Morris passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.
Born April 2, 1929 in Morris, Dorothy Elouise was the daughter of Earl and Marvel (nee George) McBride. She was raised and educated in Morris, and graduated from Morris High School. On June 29, 1946, Dorothy married Paul Ellsworth Lucas, and together they would spend their entire married life in Morris where they would raise their family. She centered her life around being a devoted wife and mother. Dorothy provided a loving and caring home that nourished the growth of her family.
She was a regular every day at McDonalds where she would socialize with her friends, who were her extended family. Dorothy was a proud grandmother and great grandmother, and will be cherished by those who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her daughters: Deb (Ed) Benante of Plainfield and Sandy (Bob) Pommier of Minooka, as well as Peg Fleetwood of Channahon, who was like a daughter to Dorothy; grandchildren: Kristin (Jeff Hicks) Lucas of Bloomington, Neal (Nicole) Herman of Tampa, Florida, Paul A. (Kristy) Lucas of Hoffman Estates, and Darcy (Steve) Blecha of Oak Park; great grandchildren: Claire and Audrey Lucas, and Lucas and Marcos Herman; great nieces and great nephews: Adam (Becca) Fleetwood, Jennifer Davis, Sarah Rath, and Jon Rath; and great-great niece and nephews: Riley, Hannah, Parker and Camden Fleetwood.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Paul, who preceded her on July 31, 2015; son Douglas Lucas; son and daughter-in-law: Scott and Marcy Lucas; sister: Barbara Lewis; niece Sherry Rath; nephews: Jim Lanier and Ron Fleetwood, and great nephew and godson Wesley Fleetwood.
Per the family's wishes, cremation rites were accorded, a private family service was held, and Dorothy was inurned in Evergreen Cemetery with her family.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, or share Dorothy's memorial page by logging onto: ReevesFuneral.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 7, 2020