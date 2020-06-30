Dorothy L. Erickson
Dorothy L. Erickson

Dorothy L. Erickson, 91, of Ottawa formerly of Miller Township, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.

Arrangements entrusted to Seals-Campbell Funeral Home 1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341 815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
