Doug Harford
Born: June 16, 1949
Died: August 14, 2020
Doug Harford, 71, passed away August 14, 2020 on his farm with his family by his side. Doug was born June 16, 1949 to Bernard and Esther (Zabel) Harford in Morris, IL.
On January 31, 1970 he married Debby Willman and started a journey that would last 50 years. Doug was an innovator, adventurer, pioneer, and problemsolver. He loved exploring new opportunities and convincing others to take a chance.
Doug and Deb raised 4 children, Becky (Jamie) Thomas, Kristin (Sean) Crider, Mandy (Greg) Simmons, and Chris (Marlee) Harford. He was Grandpa to Maggie (Zach) Thomas Harper, Joey Thomas, Julia and Charlie Crider, Lily, Sam and Hank Simmons, and Cash, Skylar, and Jett Harford.
Doug saw life as an endless opportunity to try out new ideas and challenge the status quo.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held for family and close friends outside at the family farm on Tuesday, August 18th at 2pm. Following the service, friends are welcome to gather and visit from 3-6. Please bring your own seating.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Doug's memory can be made to the Are We Having a Fun Yet? Adventure Fund, furthering Doug's commitment to inspire the joy of flying & adventure.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.