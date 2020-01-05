Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Douglas C. McCormack


1960 - 2020
Douglas C. McCormack Obituary
Douglas C. McCormack

Born: August 9, 1960; in Morris, IL

Died: January 3,2020; in Verona, IL

Douglas C. McCormack, 59, of Verona, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at home. He was born August 9, 1960 in Morris, the son of Charles and Marjorie (Anderson) McCormack.

Raised in Verona, Douglas attended Morris schools. He worked for many years at Illinois Valley Industries.

Douglas loved talking to people. He enjoyed going with his parents for vacation at the Arizona Senior Complex where he knew everyone. Douglas was a diehard fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He enjoyed listening to Swap Shop on the local radio station and had a great joy for reading about vacuum cleaners.

Survived by his parents, Charles and Marjorie; sister, Claudia (Steve) Macholz of Wilmington; nephews, Nicholas (Molly) Macholz and Adam (Jessica Durham) Macholz; niece, Jillian (Mike) Burnley; great-nephews, Eddie Macholz and Jacob Burnley.

Visitation will be held 9 to 11 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Douglas' Life will immediately follow the visitation, officiated by Father Stanley Drewniak of Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Ward Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made in Douglas' name to Illinois Valley Industries.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 5, 2020
