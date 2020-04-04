Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Douglas Joseph Bega


1958 - 2020
Douglas Joseph Bega Obituary
Douglas Joseph Bega

Born: March 17, 1958; in Joliet, IL

Died: March 18, 2020; in Morris, IL

Douglas Joseph "Doug" Bega, age 62, passed away March 18, 2020 at his home in Morris IL. Born in Joliet on March 17, 1958, son of Joseph William and Ella Elizabeth (Triplett) Bega.

Doug was the proud father of Justin Bega and grandfather of Jove Bega. He was a beloved brother to James Henry (wife Kristine Hamilton), Dennis William Bega, and Mary Beth Ruphard nee Bega (husband Scott). He was also a dear uncle to Koren Livingston (husband Lucas), goddaughter Sara Picado Bega (husband Michael), Jennifer Burns and Victoria Edwards. Doug also leaves behind much extended family and cherished friends. He also leaves his treasured canine companion, Moe, with his son Justin.

Doug is preceded in death by his loving parent's.

Doug graduated from Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1976. He was a proud Labor Union worker for many years and was a member of Union Local 75. Doug was also a former Minooka School-board member.

He immensely enjoyed: NASCAR (a huge fan of the late Dale Earnhardt), the Three Stooges (hence his dog's name), Schooners (he named a bar he ran for years in Minooka IL after these beautiful sailing ships), his canine companions through the years and last, but not least, he was an avid Parrot Head!

Doug's wishes for cremation have been honored by his family and, due to our current global safety concerns, will have private services. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be greatly appreciated in his name to the ASPCA at secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial  (an e-card can be sent to the family by using this "Recipient" email when donating: [email protected]).

The family of Mr. Bega greatly appreciates your support and understanding during such a difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020
