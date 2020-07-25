Duane Orton

Duane L. Orton
Died: July 23, 2020
YORKVILLE – Duane Lloyd Orton, age 86, of Yorkville, IL, died July 23, 2020. The cause of death was pancreatic cancer.
He grew up on his family's farm in Lisbon, IL, the son of Elias and Lida (Shurson) Orton. He spent nearly his entire life in Kendall County where he was a business owner, member of the Yorkville (now Trinity) United Methodist Church, Kendall County Board member and president of the Yorkville School Board and Lions Club.
Duane was in the U.S. Army in the mid-1950s, serving mostly in Menomonee Falls, WI, where he liked to say he "guarded the Milwaukee breweries." He also played on a traveling Army softball team. He played softball until he turned 60 and was proud to have played the sport in six of his eight decades.
What began as a part-time job at Lisbon Implement, a farm implement dealership, became his career. He eventually bought the business and ran it until his retirement in 2006.
Duane was active in the United Methodist Church, serving in many roles over the years and spearheading the Committee for the Future which helped secure land for the new building.
He spent six years on the Yorkville School Board and another six on the Kendall County Board. He was active in Lions Club, serving two terms as president. He was often found selling candy, helping out at the swim club and calling bingo.
Duane was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, who fell just short of seeing a game in every major league park. He enjoyed gardening and loved nothing better than to share what he had grown. After retiring, he spent most Thursday mornings at a Yorkville restaurant, drinking coffee with his friends and solving the world?s problems.
He loved to tell stories, oftentimes losing the point of the story midway through it. And though he often said, "to make a long story short . . ." he never did.
Duane is survived by his wife Audrey (Fletcher), whom he married in 1966; his three children, Katherine Orton of Washington, D.C., Karen (Douglas) Bacchi of Andover, MA, and David Orton of Yorkville; and his three grandchildren, Justin, Lucas and Anna Bacchi. He is also survived by his brother, Eugene, of Lisbon, IL, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Evelyn Gunderson, and his brothers Orville and Laverne Orton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Church United Methodist, 2505 Boomer Lane, Yorkville, IL, or the Yorkville Lions Club.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or 630-553-7611.