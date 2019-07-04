Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home
135 East Lincoln
Seneca, IL 61360-0318
(815) 357-6172
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH BROCKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH M. BROCKMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDITH M. BROCKMAN Obituary
Edith M. Brockman

Born: December 11, 1931

Died: July 2, 2019

Edith M. Brockman, 87, of Seneca passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.

Funeral Services will be held at 11am, Friday, July 5 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Seneca, with Pastor Phil Peterson and Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am, Friday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Edith was born December 11, 1931, in Seneca to Norman and Annie (Anderson) Sampson. She married Wilmer "JR" Brockman on August 18, 1949 in Marseilles; he passed away August 15, 2003. Edith was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She loved BINGO, rummikub, bowling, and playing cards.

She is survived by her children, Janet (Steve) Rexroat of Seneca, Linda (Jerry Duve) Brockman of Yuma, AZ, Judy (Randall) Farris of Dwight, and Bruce (Sandy DuBois) Brockman of Joliet; eleven grandchildren, Cyndi (Scott) Seibert, Susie (Chuck) Weygand, Jay (Sara) Rexroat, Larry (Erika) Mann, Craig (Stacey) Mann, Jeremy Mann, Trevor (Kelley) Mann, Brian (Rachel) Farris, Michelle (Scott) Koca, Lisa Farris, and Kris Farris; 24 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilmer "JR"; her sister, Evelyn Brewster; and one grandson, Christopher Marek.

Pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or the Seneca Food Pantry.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home

135 E. Lincoln Street

Seneca, Illinois 61360

815-357-6172
Published in Morris Herald-News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now