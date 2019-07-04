Edith M. Brockman



Born: December 11, 1931



Died: July 2, 2019



Edith M. Brockman, 87, of Seneca passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.



Funeral Services will be held at 11am, Friday, July 5 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Seneca, with Pastor Phil Peterson and Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am, Friday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.



Edith was born December 11, 1931, in Seneca to Norman and Annie (Anderson) Sampson. She married Wilmer "JR" Brockman on August 18, 1949 in Marseilles; he passed away August 15, 2003. Edith was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She loved BINGO, rummikub, bowling, and playing cards.



She is survived by her children, Janet (Steve) Rexroat of Seneca, Linda (Jerry Duve) Brockman of Yuma, AZ, Judy (Randall) Farris of Dwight, and Bruce (Sandy DuBois) Brockman of Joliet; eleven grandchildren, Cyndi (Scott) Seibert, Susie (Chuck) Weygand, Jay (Sara) Rexroat, Larry (Erika) Mann, Craig (Stacey) Mann, Jeremy Mann, Trevor (Kelley) Mann, Brian (Rachel) Farris, Michelle (Scott) Koca, Lisa Farris, and Kris Farris; 24 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilmer "JR"; her sister, Evelyn Brewster; and one grandson, Christopher Marek.



Pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.



Memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or the Seneca Food Pantry.



Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home



135 E. Lincoln Street



Seneca, Illinois 61360



815-357-6172 Published in Morris Herald-News on July 4, 2019