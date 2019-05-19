Edward L. Madsen, III



Born: December 8, 1939; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 16, 2019; in Morris, IL



Edward L. "Swede" Madsen, III, of Morris, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Morris Hospital. He was born December 8, 1939 in Chicago, the son of the late Edward and Adele (Ostendorf) Madsen.



Raised and educated in Chicago, Swede graduated from Morgan Park Academy where he excelled in football and wrestling. He was a third generation, self-employed with Madsen Photo Service in Chicago.



Swede was a car and Harley enthusiast. He owned EJ Karz in Verona for 21 years.



Survived by his cherished partner, Rhey Glastetter; children: Laura (Mike) Voltarel of Custer Park, Lisa McGann of Crest Hill, Edward (Becky) Madsen IV of Chicago, and Kenneth (Michelle) Madsen of Plainfield; grandchildren: Lucas, Hayden, and Austinn McGann; Annalyse, Tegan, and Harper Madsen; John and Jacob Voltarel; and Kenneth and McKenna Madsen. Swede was a very loving uncle.



Preceding him in death were his parents and sister, Karin (Madsen) Gonsch.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Swede's Life at 7 p.m., officiated by Pastor Keven Yandell of New Community Christian Church. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded.



Preferred memorials may be made in Swede's memory to a recipient of the donor's choice that makes them smile.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in Morris Herald-News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary