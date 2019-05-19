Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Madsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Madsen


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward L. Madsen Obituary
Edward L. Madsen, III

Born: December 8, 1939; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 16, 2019; in Morris, IL

Edward L. "Swede" Madsen, III, of Morris, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Morris Hospital. He was born December 8, 1939 in Chicago, the son of the late Edward and Adele (Ostendorf) Madsen.

Raised and educated in Chicago, Swede graduated from Morgan Park Academy where he excelled in football and wrestling. He was a third generation, self-employed with Madsen Photo Service in Chicago.

Swede was a car and Harley enthusiast. He owned EJ Karz in Verona for 21 years.

Survived by his cherished partner, Rhey Glastetter; children: Laura (Mike) Voltarel of Custer Park, Lisa McGann of Crest Hill, Edward (Becky) Madsen IV of Chicago, and Kenneth (Michelle) Madsen of Plainfield; grandchildren: Lucas, Hayden, and Austinn McGann; Annalyse, Tegan, and Harper Madsen; John and Jacob Voltarel; and Kenneth and McKenna Madsen. Swede was a very loving uncle.

Preceding him in death were his parents and sister, Karin (Madsen) Gonsch.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Swede's Life at 7 p.m., officiated by Pastor Keven Yandell of New Community Christian Church. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded.

Preferred memorials may be made in Swede's memory to a recipient of the donor's choice that makes them smile.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now