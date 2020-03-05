|
Eldon W. Lane
Born: July 19, 1934; in Kinsman, IL
Died: February 19, 2020; in Morris, IL
Eldon W. Lane, 85, of Morris, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Regency Care of Morris with his friend, Nancy Bauer, by his side. He was born in Kinsman IL on July 19, 1934, the son of the late Howard and Marie (Sereno) Lane.
Raised on the family farm, Eldon was born at home and was the first baby in the county to be delivered by Dr. Warren Breisch. He attended Weir grade school and Seneca High School. He left high school after his freshmen year to help on his father's farm. He was active in a Grundy County group of fellows called Illinois Valley Piston Pushers.
Eldon joined the United States Army in 1955, discharged in 1957. He was stationed in Germany and was chosen to escort the acting Colonel to all his daily activities during his deployment. After returning to Illinois, he was hired at Troxels International Harvester Implement garage as head mechanic, taking several courses over the 20 years he was employed there. He then spent three years with Pekin Harbor service. Returning to Morris, he then opened Awnings Unlimited and purchased Gutter King and the building on Wall Street and was active in these two businesses for approximately 20 years.
He was a small motorcycle enthusiast, riding a cycle from top of Italy to the boot while in the service. He was an avid boater, being one of the original members of the Coal City Area Club where most weekends you would find him with family and friends skiing although he never learned to swim! He enjoyed bicycling, and he and Nancy spent many Sundays in Chicago riding along the lake and through the city. For many years, they loved visiting Las Vegas with a group from Kinsman but never gambled. They enjoyed a Caribbean cruise with a visit to the beautiful Trunk Bay Beach where snorkeling and water activities were available. They took 3 different trips to Europe, Switzerland, with day excursions to Italy and the Back Forest in Germany, a Greek Holiday and Mediterranean Cruise with several Ports of Call and more traveling in Italy; then a visit to three capitals in Europe, London, Rome, and Paris. Eldon also bought a trip to Peak Island off the coast of Maine at one of the hospital ball events with a side jaunt to Acadia National Park.
Eldon was a very helpful man and took pride in being a "Mister Fix-It" for all his friends. When one thinks of Eldon, it is "hard worker." The bobcat was his "friend" and he was constantly landscaping the creek and property on Gladys Avenue.
He is survived by two sons, Ronald (Teresa) Lane and Steven (Josephine) Lane; long-time special friend, Nancy Bauer and her family; grandchildren: Joshua (Erin) Lane, Kristin (Michael) Cuddy, Chad Williams, and Nicole (Kenny) Mack; 8 great-grandchildren: Grace, KC, Lane, Liam, and Jackson Mack; Colton Williams, Rowan and Macy Lane. Also survived by one brother Everett Lane.
Preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sandra Williams; sister, Evelyn Tollelson.
Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Eldon's Life will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. Roy Backus of the First Presbyterian Church of Morris. Military honors will be presented by the Morris Color Guard. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made in Eldon's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or to a recipient of the donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2020