Eleanor Joan Fannin
Born: March 11, 1934; in Yorkville, IL
Died: October 15, 2019; in Hayward, WI
Eleanor Joan Fannin, age 85, of Cable, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Hayward Health Services in Hayward, WI. She was born March 11, 1934 in Yorkville, IL, the daughter of Torstein and Helen (Erickson) Gjerde. She was married to Lloyd Vaughn Fannin on March 28, 1953 at her family's farm in Yorkville, IL.
Eleanor and Lloyd lived in the Morris/Minooka, IL area until 1984. They moved to Cable, WI upon her retirement from Caterpillar in Joliet IL, after 30 years of employment as an executive secretary. She enjoyed making crafts, watching the Chicago Cubs and her grandchildren.
She is survived by: 2 daughters, Bobbi McCauley of Cable, WI and Vickie Mooney of Frederic, WI; 3 grandchildren, Jacob (April) Bell, Jesse Pfister and Jacklyn Pfister; 2 great-grandchildren, Carissa and Riley Bell; her sister, Gladys Schumacher of Savannah, GA, 2 sisters-in-law, Dorothy Fannin of Morris, IL and Sylvia Watkins of Punta Gorda, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor is preceded in death by: her husband of 65 wonderful years, Lloyd Fannin; 2 grandsons Greg McCauley and Joshua Bell; her son-in-law, Robert McCauley, and 4 brothers, Harold, Raymond, Telfred and LaVerne.
All services and interment will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Hayward Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Eleanor's family at www.bratley-nelsonschapels.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 24, 2019