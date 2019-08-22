|
Eleanor M. Goodwin
Born: August 2, 1930,
Died: August 20, 2019
God truly gained an angel today as Eleanor M. Goodwin, 89, of Morris, Illinois passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2019. Born August 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Gerhard and Adda (Jamison) Thompson.
Eleanor was a hard worker who worked in the fields, the Mazon Coil Factory, and at the Grundy County Home for 30 years as a CNA. She loved and cared dearly for her patients. Eleanor had a lot of respect and admiration for her boss Sue Morse. Eleanor also loved taking care of Bill and Elsie Vondracek, her two good friends.
Eleanor enjoyed going out for coffee for years at Romine's and the Morris Diner with family. She loved life's simple pleasures of taking a ride through town or out in the country. She loved shopping, fishing, and attended many recitals and ball games with her children and grandchildren. She was the kindest, most caring, humble person! She will be deeply missed!
She married Raymond Flynn of North Carolina and was blessed with four children: Sheryl McMillin, Rocky Flynn, Norma Thorson, and Vickie (Darrel) Cossel. Raymond Flynn passed away in a car accident.
She married Tom Wethington from Kentucky and was blessed with a daughter, Peggy (Wayne) Granzow. The marriage was dissolved and she met and married Leonard D. Goodwin of Crestview, Florida. They were blessed with a son, Larry (Dora) Goodwin and twin daughters, Bonnie Sarti and Connie Goodwin and fianc Phillip Orr.
Eleanor Goodwin had 7 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by Melvin (Eva June) Thompson, Beverly Pulfer, her sisters-in-law, Eva June, Norma, Janet, and Bobbie Thompson; son-in-law, Paul Tondini; Grandchildren: Ashley Tondini; Jason Zolpher, Jenny Clennon, Raymond and Rachel Flynn, Regina (Tim) Conroy, Jamie (Troy) Welsh, Jodi Harrington, Shawnee Goodwin and fianc Mario Booker, Tesha (Seth) Holmes, Erica Sarti and fianc Tim Shenberg, Jared Sarti, Warren Granzow, and Mackenzie Orr; great-grandchildren: Miranda Harshorn and Brandon Cech; Taylor Hartshorn, Lucas Clennon, Emily Sutherland, Martin Flynn, Addison Harrington, Eva and Skylar Flynn, Cherokee Goodwin and Auraylia Bowker, Kylie and Tim Conroy, Jr.; Gianna Scott, Sean and Madilynn Holmes, Myles and Maxwelle Shenberg; great-grandchildren: Lucy and Nolan Clennon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her sons-in-law, Dean McMillin, Kevin Carr, Dennis Thorson, Charles Sarti and a daughter-in-law, Linda Flynn; her brothers, Jerome, Laverne, Wayne, Glenn, Jody and Earl Thompson, and a sister, Ellen Broderick.
A visitation for Eleanor will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Eleanor's Life at 7 p.m., officiated by Dr. Chuck Richardson. Private burial will be Monday at the Evergreen Cemetery.
Preferred memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's name to Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab for the residents.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 22, 2019