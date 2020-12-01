1/1
Elizabeth J. Carter
Elizabeth J. Carter, 87, of Morris, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was born in LaSalle, IL in 1933 as the oldest daughter of the late Andrew R. and Josephine M. (Newell) Johnson.

Elizabeth attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and St. Angela's Academy in Morris, IL. She retired from Caterpillar in Joliet.

She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Thacker, her son Ronald Carter and wife Janice, granddaughter Ann Shannon and husband Jeff, grandson Ryan Carter and wife Taylor, grandson Keith Carter, great grandson Luke Shannon, great grandson Jake Shannon and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sarah A. Perry.

Services will be private. Memorials may be made in Elizabeth's name to the Immaculate Conception Church, 516 E. Jackson Street, Morris IL 60450.

An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com. Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
