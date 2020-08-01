Ella Mae Rankin
(nee Sawyer)
Ella Mae Rankin, age 85, of Morris since 1975, and formerly of Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center with her family at her side. Ella Mae was born August 12, 1934, in Peach Orchard, MO, she was the daughter of the late William and Katie (Wylie) Sawyer of Marston, MO.
Surviving are her loving children, Joyce M. (Richard) Mitchell of Ava, MO, Jerry R. (Della) Rankin, Susan A. (Patrick) Dolan, Virginia L. Rankin, Elizabeth D. (Benjamin) Ordonez, all of Morris, Pamela J. (Sudeep) Lamichhane, of Lacey, WA, and Douglas S. Rankin of Orlando, FL; 12 grandchildren, Patience Mitchell, Jeffrey (Grace) Mitchell, Tanya (Joshua) Downey, Sondra Rankin, Robert Dolan, Laura Dolan, Leticia Ordonez, Isaac Ordonez, Crystal (Daniel) Webb, Mathieu Aspel, Deryk (Rebekah) Rankin, and Drake Devine-Rankin; eight great-grandchildren, Ella Walker, Tyler Downey, Hope Downey, Roland Webb, Moses Rankin, Isaac Mitchell, Emily Mitchell, Caroline Mitchell, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded by her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert Samuel Rankin, Jr. (April 1, 2014); one son, Thomas David Rankin; one daughter, Cheryl L. Rankin; her parents; and her dear grandmother Lily Mae Wylie, who raised her.
A memorial visitation for Ella Mae Rankin will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Morris. For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
