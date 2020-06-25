Ella Mae Vilt
Born: November 20, 1921
Died: June 16, 2020
Ella Mae Vilt (nee Smith) Age 98 of Coal City, formerly of Gardner, passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020 at her daughter's home in Morris.
Born November 20, 1921 in Good Farm Township, Ella Mae was a daughter of Harry and Ida Mae (nee Minner) Smith. She was raised and educated in Gardner and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the Class of 1940. Ella Mae was a good student whose handwriting skills earned he ran award. On April 20, 1940, she married James Edward "Cookie" Viltin the Gardner Presbyterian Church. Together, they would live and raise their family in Coal City.
Ella Mae was a member of the Coal City United Methodist Church and the local Junior Women's Club. She was employed by Illinois Department of Corrections in Dwight until she retired as a Warder. Ella Mae was an avid bingo player, and was skilled in hand crafts such as crochet and knitting. She enjoyed reading and grew fond of using her iPad for various activities. Ella Mae loved going out to dinner and was a regular at the Good Table Restaurant and the Whistle Stop Café. She took great pleasure in cooking and baking, and will be remembered for her famous cherry slices.
Survivors include her four children: Carol Ann (Ron) Steffen of Atkinson, Illinois, Nadine Frigo of Cypress, Texas, Beverly (Steven) Kaminskas of Morris, and James E. Vilt, Jr. of Coal City; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ella Mae was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Cookie, her three brothers and three sisters, and beloved nephew: Gene Smith.
Visitation and video tribute was held Monday, June 22, 2020 at Reeves Funeral Home in Coal City from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Reverend Bradley Shumaker from Coal City United Methodist Church officiated.
A private family interment was held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, where Ella Mae was laid to rest with her husband.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Ella Mae's memory to Coal City United Methodist Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, or share Ella Mae's memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.comFuneral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City (815) 634-2125.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 25, 2020.