Ellen Catherine Slattery(nee Cahill)



Ellen Catherine Slattery, age 100, of Morris and formerly of Kinsman and Dwight, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Home in Morris.



Ellen was born in Emington, IL April 13, 1919, the daughter of Edward and Catherine Cahill. She attended a rural grade school near Emington and graduated from Dwight Township High School. She received her RN certificate after graduating from the Columbus Hospital School of Nursing at Loyola University in 1941. She was a nurse at the Veterans Hospital in Dwight until it closed and became the Fox Center Children's Hospital when she retired from it in 1974.



Mrs. Slattery is survived her son, Jeffrey Slattery; granddaughter, Rachel (Jason) Halverson; two great-grandchildren, Brionna and Blake and several nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Slattery (2013); her parents; two brothers, Milfred and Edward (Darlene) Cahill and one sister, Mary Lucille (late Gerald) Sweeden.



In addition to being a wonderful and caring nurse, Ellen also enjoyed Bingo, reading, traveling, dancing, playing cards, crossword puzzles and was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.



As it was Ellen's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Grundy County Hospice, MVK Senior Citizens or Immaculate Conception School.