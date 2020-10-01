1/1
Ellen M. Marx
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen M. Marx

Born: September 24, 1931; in Lawrenceville, IL

Died: September 29, 2020; in Morris, IL

Ellen M. Marx, 89, of Morris, passed away Tuesday evening, September 29, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab Center in Morris.

Born September 24, 1931 in Lawrenceville, Illinois, she was the daughter of Bernadine Lynch. She received her education in the schools of Lawrenceville.

At the age of 13, she became the adopted daughter of Albert Bratsch.

On Nov. 6th, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert A. Marx, in West Salem, IL.

He preceded her in death on Oct. 14th, 2000, as well as a son, Ronald, and a grandson, Eric, and a great granddaughter, Naomi.

Surviving are six children, Robert Jr. (Kim), Karen (Gerald) Marshall, John (Deb), Jerry (Patti, deceased), Darrell (Lyn), and Dennis (Kris). Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren

Ellen was a member of Faith Baptist Church and served as a pianist and organist for many years. She taught music lessons periodically for many years throughout her life.

Their family has lived in the Morris area since moving from West Salem, IL. in 1957.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home 121 W. Jefferson Street in Morris with Pastor Caleb Counterman officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Private interment will be held Monday at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fruland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved