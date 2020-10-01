Ellen M. Marx
Born: September 24, 1931; in Lawrenceville, IL
Died: September 29, 2020; in Morris, IL
Ellen M. Marx, 89, of Morris, passed away Tuesday evening, September 29, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab Center in Morris.
Born September 24, 1931 in Lawrenceville, Illinois, she was the daughter of Bernadine Lynch. She received her education in the schools of Lawrenceville.
At the age of 13, she became the adopted daughter of Albert Bratsch.
On Nov. 6th, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert A. Marx, in West Salem, IL.
He preceded her in death on Oct. 14th, 2000, as well as a son, Ronald, and a grandson, Eric, and a great granddaughter, Naomi.
Surviving are six children, Robert Jr. (Kim), Karen (Gerald) Marshall, John (Deb), Jerry (Patti, deceased), Darrell (Lyn), and Dennis (Kris). Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren
Ellen was a member of Faith Baptist Church and served as a pianist and organist for many years. She taught music lessons periodically for many years throughout her life.
Their family has lived in the Morris area since moving from West Salem, IL. in 1957.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home 121 W. Jefferson Street in Morris with Pastor Caleb Counterman officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Private interment will be held Monday at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris.
For more information call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com