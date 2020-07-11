Ellen R. Hackl
Ellen R. Hackl, age 65, of Mazon, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood.
Ellen had fought bravely to return to her active life after being hurt in an auto accident June 2, but could not overcome her injuries.
She was born January 25, 1955 in Kankakee, to Albert C. and Eleanor M. (Conklin) Hackl, and was a graduate of Grant Park schools, and later attended college for a short time.
Ellen was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who always put the needs of her family above her own. She loved horses, the outdoors, helping people, and leading a very active part in the lives of her family and friends. She held a special place in her heart for her beloved pets, Mirchi and Bennie.
She was taken from us too soon, and her place in our family will never be filled.
Surviving are her beloved daughter, Michelle M. Haberkorn of Streator; three devoted grandchildren, Abigail C. Haberkorn, Lucas A. Haberkorn and Isabelle L. Haberkorn; her dear mother, Eleanor Hackl of Clifton; brothers, David Hackl of Watseka, and Tom (Deena) Hackl of Momence; sisters, Mary (David) Wheeler of Ottawa, Anne (Leo) Laviolette of Roscoe, and Jane (John) Haley of Chebanse; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert.
A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Ellen's life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive), Morris.
In accordance with Illinois Phase 4 reopening protocols, we will be returning to more traditional visitation and funeral observances.
Please see our updated COVID 19 protocols and options on the main page on our website.
Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers,memorials in her name to our heroes, the Mazon Fire Protection District, Morris Fire Protection and Ambulance District, or the Grundy County Sheriff's Department would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you may leave a condolence or share a favorite memory or story.