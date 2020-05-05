Elsie Both
Elsie Both

Elsie "Lorraine" Both, 82, of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. 815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in Morris Herald-News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
