Elwood A. Hahn



Born: July 30, 1933



Died: March 18, 2019



Elwood A. "Woody" Hahn, 85, of Morris, passed away early Monday morning March 18, 2019, with his family by his side.



Born July 30, 1933 in Chicago, he was the son of Otto and Clara(Frieske)Hahn. He graduated from Chicago Vocational High School. Later he attended the University of Illinois at Navy Pier. He married Lois Jud in June of 1959 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Chicago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy for 4 years and loved sharing his stories of naval experiences. They lived most of their married life in Evergreen Park and for the last 20 years in Morris. For over 30 years he was employed at the Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont.



He is survived by his loving wife, Lois of Morris; two daughters, Lynn (Jonathan) Bogue of Naperville and Lauren (Vince) Santillo of Minooka; seven grandchildren, Ellen, Thomas and Jeffrey Bogue and Andrew, Matthew, Joseph and Samuel Santillo.



Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Gordon Hahn and one sister, Marion Hahn.



He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church Goodfarm. Woody enjoyed doing woodworking, taking care of his home, hiking, playing the harmonica, but most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren.



Memorials may be directed to the church.



Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church Goodfarm with Pastor William Mitschke officiating. Interment will follow in the Goodfarm Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Military honors will be provided by the Morris Color Guard.



Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information. Call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at frulandfuneralhome.com. Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary