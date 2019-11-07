|
|
Emily Ann Nash
Born: May 19, 1988; in Morris, IL
Died: November 4, 2019; in Newark, IL
Emily Ann Nash, 31, of Newark, entered into her Heavenly home to be with her Lord on Monday evening, November 4, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born May 19, 1988 in Morris, she was the daughter of David and Raylene (Olson)Holman. She graduated from Newark High School with the class of 2006. Later she graduated from AFLBS in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Emily married Nate Nash on September 12, 2009 at the West Lisbon Church. For most of their married life they lived in North Dakota and Illinois.
She is survived by her husband, Nathaniel Nash of Newark; her two children, Piper and Oliver both at home; her parents of Lisbon; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joel and Susan Nash of Cologne, MN; two sisters, Kristi(Nels) Mathre of Lisbon and Stephanie (Aaron) Westerfield of Lisbon; one brother, Kevin (Ginger) Holman of Morris; two brothers-in-law, Stephen (Lara) Nash of Dallas, Texas and Philip Nash of Minnetonka, MN; sister-in-law, Christine (Justin) Conant of Northwood, N. Dakota; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
She was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Ottawa and was raised in the West Lisbon Church. She loved working with her husband in the church ministry.
Emily loved people, enjoyed music, singing and playing sports while growing up.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the West Lisbon Church with Pastor Steve Larson officiating. Interment will follow in West Lisbon Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the West Lisbon Church from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2019