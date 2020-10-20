1/
Erik Vincent Enger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erik's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erik Vincent Enger

Born: October, 11, 1966; in Morris, IL

Died: October 15, 2020; in Downers Grove, IL

Erik Vincent Enger was born in Morris on October, 11, 1966 to Reid and Carol Enger and passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 54 in Downers Grove where he lived. He was a graduate of Nettle Creek School, Morris High School in 1984 and attended Northern Illinois University before finishing college at Lewis University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. Erik played basket ball in high school as #24, the number his son Ryan, 15, now wears, and was a lifelong Chicago Bulls and Bears fan. Erik never had a dog he didn't love, never met a problem he couldn't solve, and never found a recipe he couldn't cook. He loved TV and movies, especially Marvel blockbusters, making his family laugh with one-liners and funny texts. He was a trusted employee and relished the challenges of his work as a solution architect at Perficient, where he worked for the last 15 years. His biggest joys were his children, Ryan, 15, and Haley, 10. He loved basketball and his son Ryan carries on his legacy and love of the game. He and Haley loved their Indian Princess camp-outs and the three of them ran the Bonfield Express 5K for years (though he preferred to drive around in his Jeep Wrangler he named Yeti). He was also an amazing son, brother and uncle. In addition to his children and parents, he is survived by his sisters Kim Wyatt and Jodi (Jason) Marquith, his uncle Jack (Denise) Enger, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Known for his willingness to help anyone who needed it, he was an organ and tissue donor.

Private family service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Downers Grove. The family will be hosting visitors at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home at 4343 Main St, Downers Grove on Tuesday, October 20 from 3PM-6PM. Memorials maybe made to the American Heart Association or the Bonfield Express. For Information 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved