Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
(815) 634-2125
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church
215 South Kankakee Street
Coal City, IL
View Map
Ernest J. Viano


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest J. Viano Obituary
Ernest J. Viano

Born: October 28, 1938; in Joliet, IL

Died: March 21, 2019; in Coal City, IL

Ernest J. Viano "Ernie" age 80, of Coal City, passed away Thursday morning, March 21, 2019 at his home.

Born October 28, 1938 in Joliet, Ernest James was a son of Ernest and Catherine "Katie" (Motta) Viano. He was raised in Coal City and graduated from Coal City High School with the Class of 1956.

Ernie farmed his entire life; worked a short time at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet and was a Welder/Pipefitter with Local 597. He owned and operated Viano Trucking, Inc. and hauled for Coal City Redi-Mix.

Remembered as a hard worker who loved animals, Ernie in his down time enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as boating and motorcycling in years past.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Barbara (nee Weidner); three daughters, Mary Jo (Mark) Enrietta of Goose Lake and Cathy (Jerry) Shirtino and Debbie (Brent) Clavin, both of Coal City; grandchildren, Danielle (Tyler) Valiente, Jerry Shirtino, Jr., Aaron Clavin, Luke Clavin and Nicholas Clavin; one brother, James "Jim" (Dorene) Viano of Braidwood; brother-in-law, Phillip Weidner of Anchorage, Alaska; sister-in-law, Phyllis Campbell of Benton City, Washington; several nieces, nephews and cousins; his special friend, George Winkel of Morris, and his canine companion, Cookie.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2019 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City (815-634-2125). Funeral services will follow on Monday morning, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 215 South Kankakee Street in Coal City, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Reverend Robert Noesen presiding.

Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, and pallbearers will be: Jerry Shirtino, Jr., Aaron Clavin, Luke Clavin, Nicholas Clavin, Jim Viano, Jr. and Tyler Valiente.

Preferred memorial may be made as gifts in Ernie's memory to Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue, 2303 Oak Leaf Street, Joliet, IL 60436; Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or to a charity of the donor's choosing.

Ernie's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/Ernest-Viano
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2019
