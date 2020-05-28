Esther C. Pierard
Born: August 17, 1929; in Joliet, IL
Died: May 24, 2020; in Peru, IL
Esther C. Pierard, 90, recently of Peru, longtime resident of Morris, passed away Sunday May 24, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru. Born August 17, 1929 in Joliet, she was the daughter of the late T. Frank and Esther C. (Moran) Shaunnessy.
Esther was a graduate of the Reed-Custer High School in Braidwood, Class of 1947. She married Ernest D. Pierard on October 15, 1949 in Braidwood. She had been employed as a secretary for Morris Paper Mill/ Federal Paper Board, Durkee Foods in Joliet and Gemco Engineering in Minooka.
She is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Ernest; her loving children Kevin M. (Wendy) Pierard of Santa Fe, New Mexico and LuAnn M. Pierard of Ottawa; and sister Rosemary Campbell of Scottsdale, Arizonia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Esther; and brothers Thomas Shaunnessy and Wm Shaunnessy.
Memorials may be made in Esther's name to The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago,Illinois 60607.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington on May 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Father Edward J. Howe as presider.
Arrangements for Esther have been entrusted to the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home located at 301 West Washington Street in Morris. You may visit our online guest book made for the family where you may sign the guest book and upload pictures at ucdaviscallahan.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 28, 2020.