Eunice A. Morris
Eunice A. Morris

Born: May 15, 1928; Morris

Died: November 27, 2020; Morris

Eunice A. Morris, 92, of Morris, formerly of rural Minooka and Ottawa, passed away Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Ctr. in Morris where she has resided for the past 5 years.

Born May 15, 1928 in Morris, she was the daughter of Leonard and Gladys (Wix) Knudson. She graduated from Newark High School. Eunice married Ralph Morris on May 2, 1952 at the Plattville Lutheran Church. For several years she was employed at Pleasant View Luther Home in Ottawa.

She is survived by her children, Cindy (Bill) Decker of Des Plaines, Larry (Cheryl) Morris of Kirkland, WA, Patty (Henrik) Christopherson of Kankakee, John (Laura) Morris of Clarendon Hills and Craig Morris of Oakland, Ca; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her loving husband, Ralph in 2008; one grandson, Gabriel; one brother, Wayne Knudson.

She was a member of the Plattville Lutheran Church, enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and made the best kringlas.

Memorials may be given to Plattville Lutheran Church, Park Pointe Activity Dept. or World Mission Prayer League.

Private graveside services were held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Plattville Lutheran Cemetery with Rev. Bret L. Reedy officiating.

Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.


Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
