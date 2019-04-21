Florentine Margaret Chally



Born: December 21, 1930



Died: April 16, 2019



Florentine Margaret Chally "Flo" Age 88 of Morris, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 16, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.Born December 21, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois Florentine Margaret was a daughter of Paul and Helen (Gonka) Satera. She was raised and educated in Chicago and worked as a switchboard operator for Illinois Bell for 10 years. It was in 1967 that Flo moved to Morris, and she worked as an administrator for the Grundy County C.E.T.A. Program and also drove a school bus transporting children with special needs.In her free time, Flo enjoyed the river boat casinos, reading, and working word search puzzles. She also took great pleasure in fishing with her son and spending time with her family.



Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Theodore "Ted" and Denise Chally or Morris; step-grandson, Jacob Klepk, of Bolingbrook; two brothers, Jerry Satera of Antioch and Ken Bania of Woodstock, Illinois, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as wonderful caregivers.Flo was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Dorothy Klein.



Cremation rites have been accorded.The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street (one block east of Illinois Route 47) in Morris on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service 3:00 p.m. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Flo?s memory to Heritage Health of Dwight Activity Department, 300 East Mazon Avenue, Dwight, Illinois 60420 or to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, 482 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais, Illinois 60914. The family extends their sincere appreciation to Heritage Health in Dwight for the exceptional care given to Flo over the past two years, as well as Hospice of Kankakee Valley for their wonderful attention and support in recent days.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 21, 2019