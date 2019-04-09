Frances M. Butterfield



Born: February 21, 1926; in Morris, IL



Died: April 6, 2019; in Romeoville, IL



Frances M. Butterfield, 93, of Morris, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2019 at the Senior Star at Weber Place in Romeoville.



Born on February 21, 1926 in Morris, she was the daughter of Albert and Mary (Bubula) Krzysciak. Frances was raised in Morris, attended Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1944. On January 28, 1951, she married William H. Butterfield. They farmed in rural Grundy County for many years. Frances loved her Catholic faith and her Polish heritage. While visiting Rome in 1982, they experienced a group audience with Pope John Paul II.



She is survived by her children, John(Marianne) of Greenwood, IN, Patrick(Melanie) of Sublimity , OR and David(Paula)of McDonough, GA; eight grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; two children, James and an infant daughter, Mary; four sisters, Mary Granville, Jenny Aspel, Helen Welch and Agnes Peterson; two brothers, Joseph and John Krzysciak.



She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.



Memorials may be made to The Poor Clares Monastery in Minooka or the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Edward J. Howe, CR officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris. The Rosary Service will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 9, 2019