Frank Lee
Born: April 22, 1935
Died: January 24, 2020
Frank Lee, 84 of Barnhill passed away at 2:35 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Cisne Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Born on April 22, 1935 in Wayne County to Lawrence and Madge (Pennington) Lee, he was a well know Wayne County Farmer. Frank served in the Marine Corp from 1956-1958 and married Sally Ann McGee on July 14, 1957. He was a longtime member of Richland Christian Church and recently the Fairfield Christian Church. Frank had also served on the New Hope School Board and the Soil Conservation Board.
Frank is survived by his wife Sally Lee of Barnhill, daughters Kathy (Bill) Book and Linda (Steve) Thomason of Barnhill, sons Glen (Tammy) Lee of Barnhill and Brian Lee of Mt. Vernon, 9 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers- Ernest, Harry, Glen, Bob, and Charles Lee, and 2 sisters- Margaret Templeman and Marie Buchanan.
Funeral services in honor of Frank Lee will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, January 30th at Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home, with visitation from 11 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow with military rites provided by Anthony Wayne Post #176 American Legion and the Wayne County Post #4535 . Memorials in his honor may be made to First Christian Church or Cisne Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 28, 2020