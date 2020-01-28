|
|
Franklin Farmer
Born: January 31, 1933; in Lebanon, MO
Died: January 23, 2020; in Aurora, IL
Franklin Farmer, 86, of Aurora, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 23, 2020 at Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora.
Born January 31, 1933 in Lebanon, Missouri. He graduated from Lebanon High School.
Frank served in the U.S. Navy and was employed for several years at the Caterpillar Tractor Company in Montgomery where he retired.
He had his own band for several years, played with the Northern Illinois Bluegrass Association, played the guitar, mandolin, violin and dobro. He had a beautiful voice and could lead sing and harmonize with anyone.
He is survived by his son, David(Linnea)Farmer of Quincy; three grandchildren, Kristian, Collin and Mary; his special caregiver and friend, James(Sandra)Berkland of Aurora.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris with Pastor Steve Larson officiating.
Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 28, 2020