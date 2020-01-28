Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Franlin Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franlin Farmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franlin Farmer Obituary
Franklin Farmer

Born: January 31, 1933; in Lebanon, MO

Died: January 23, 2020; in Aurora, IL

Franklin Farmer, 86, of Aurora, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 23, 2020 at Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora.

Born January 31, 1933 in Lebanon, Missouri. He graduated from Lebanon High School.

Frank served in the U.S. Navy and was employed for several years at the Caterpillar Tractor Company in Montgomery where he retired.

He had his own band for several years, played with the Northern Illinois Bluegrass Association, played the guitar, mandolin, violin and dobro. He had a beautiful voice and could lead sing and harmonize with anyone.

He is survived by his son, David(Linnea)Farmer of Quincy; three grandchildren, Kristian, Collin and Mary; his special caregiver and friend, James(Sandra)Berkland of Aurora.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris with Pastor Steve Larson officiating.

Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franlin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fruland Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -