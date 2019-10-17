|
Frederick Willman Jr.
Frederick Willman Jr., 98, of Mazon, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Fred was born August 14, 1921 in Chicago, IL to Frederick and Alfreda (Scholtes) Willman.
On November 21, 1942, Fred married the love of his life, Mary Jane Cousineau, in Tinley Park, IL. Fred served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was stationed in England for four years. Upon returning home, Fred and Mary Jane raised their family in Markham, IL.
Fred was very active in the community serving as a volunteer firefighter, a Scout Master, Boys League coach, civil defense and a scuba rescue crew member. Upon retirement, Fred and Mary Jane moved to Holiday Island, AR to enjoy 37 years of fun, fishing, and friendship.
Fred leaves behind a wonderful legacy of love including his wife of 76 years, Mary Jane, his three children, Fred (Bonnie) Willman, Debby (Doug) Harford, and Ted (Sarah) Willman. He was a proud Grandfather to Ted Willman, Becky (Jamie) Thomas, Kristin (Sean) Crider, Luke (Jess) Willman, Brett (Mary) Willman, Brittany (Trent) Tillman, Mandy (Greg) Simmons, and Chris (Marlee) Harford; and Great-Grandfather to 17.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, June and Alfrieda, his brother Everett, and his granddaughter Lisa and great-grandson Sam.
Fred sold poppies every year on Poppy Day and would be proud to have memorials sent to the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Program or the Morris Boy Scouts.
There will be no funeral services held. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 with military honors. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 17, 2019